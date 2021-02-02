You can now order Girl Scout cookies online, from a local troop, delivered to your door

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — For the first time ever, Oregon cookie-lovers who don’t know a Girl Scout can now purchase Girl Scout Cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment to their door.

Online ordering through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder officially opened Monday, offering a contact-free method that supports local girls while keeping safety and skill building top of mind. Online ordering will be available through March 14.

Pandemic conditions in Oregon and Washington mean that customers won’t see the traditional Girl Scout Cookie booths they look forward to this year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get their hands on the Thin Mints®, Samoas® and Tagalongs® they love.

With the Girl Scout Cookie Finder—used in past years to locate a nearby cookie booth—customers can enter their ZIP code to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment to their homes or donation to local organizations such as Meals on Wheels People.

Though social distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers can share joy and stay connected this season through a gift-box option that ships directly to others via the Digital Cookie platform.

Despite challenges this year, Girl Scouts throughout the region are showing resilience and creativity as they embrace their entrepreneurial spirits. From distributing thousands of door hangers in their neighborhoods, to virtual cookie booths and community presentations via video conferencing, to vehicle displays and more, girls are thinking outside the cookie box as they stay connected, learn and have fun through the cookie program.

All 100% of the proceeds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local with the troop and Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington to power essential leadership programming and meaningful community impact.

Other Ways to Safely Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season

In addition to the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, customers who know a Girl Scout are encouraged to reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols. And starting February 19, customers can visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts to order via contact-free delivery from Grubhub in select areas including Portland, Eugene and Medford. Availability may vary based on location.

About the Girl Scout Cookie Program

A little more than a century ago, Girl Scouts began participating in what would evolve into the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program. The program helps girls fund life-changing experiences and learning for themselves and their troops all year long, while gaining valuable life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. To learn more about the history of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit girlscouts.org.

About Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington

In partnership with more than 6,500 adult members, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington prepares more than 11,500 girls in grades K-12 for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. GSOSW’s programs in civic engagement, financial literacy, the outdoors and STEM serve girls in 35 counties in Oregon, and Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties in Southwest Washington. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, please visit girlscoutsosw.org.