COVID-19 nurse hotline launched to help Oregon child care providers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Education's Early Learning Division is partnering with Oregon Health & Science University to support Oregon child care providers with a COVID-19 nurse hotline.

The number, 1-833-647-8222, will be available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Child care providers can access the toll-free hotline for assistance with:

Symptoms or health issues that are concerning to them or staff

Questions about excluding children and staff

Steps to take if someone is positive for COVID-19

“Since the start of the pandemic, child care providers have been navigating with uncertainty about the virus,” said Oregon Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon. “Our collaboration with OHSU will allow providers to have a more personalized response in their efforts to adapt and ensure child care remains safe for children and families during this emergency.”

“OHSU’s trained healthcare professionals who staff our COVID-19 Connected Care Center hotline have been honored to help Oregonians navigate the pandemic’s complexities since March 2020, and we welcome the opportunity to now also help Oregon’s child care providers safely offer their much-needed services throughout the state. We understand how important child care is for so many families,” said hotline medical director Anthony Cheng, M.D., who is also an assistant professor of family medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine.

The hotline is a resource reserved for child care providers and staff at no cost. Language assistance is also available.