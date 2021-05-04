Bend Habitat for Humanity ReStore expanding hours

Community Billboard

Special discount for health care professionals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity will be expanding its Bend ReStore hours starting this Saturday. To ensure the safety and health of both customers and staff, the store will continue to adhere to shopping guidelines for mask requirements, cleaning procedures, and more.

NEW HOURS as of SATURDAY, MAY 8

Shopping Hours 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Saturday

Donations 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Saturday

To thank health care professionals for their hard work and dedication to caring for the community this past year, the ReStore will be offering them a special 20% discount every Saturday from May 8 through the end of June. This discount is in addition to the store’s weekly discounts for military service members and first responders (Wednesdays), seniors (Thursdays), and college students (Saturdays).

The ReStore is also seeking new volunteers to cashier and assist with retail operations. Interested community members can contact Volunteer Coordinator, Brenda Jackson at bjackson@brhabitat.org or 541.312.6709 ext. 4 for more information.

As the largest source of local funding for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, the ReStore home improvement outlet accepts and sells a wide variety of home furnishings, appliances and building materials. Proceeds from ReStore help cover the administrative expenses of the organization. Bend-Redmond Habitat is currently building 10 cottages near College Way in Bend and developing the land for 10 new townhomes in Redmond at its property on Quince Ave.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 159 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1042 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387 or restorebend.org 541.312.6709.