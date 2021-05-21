100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon donates nearly $19K to three nonprofits

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTZ) -- This time a year ago, the pandemic had just begun. Now, more than a year later, we are still feeling the impact of the virus on our communities and nonprofit organizations. Services are in demand more than ever. Members of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon (WWCCO), founded back in 2014, is committed to assisting Central Oregon nonprofit organizations in need.

Collectively, members raised $18,595 for three area organizations in March. We are pleased to announce the recipients for the first quarter of 2021:The Guardian Group $4,625; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, $7,495; and Pet Evacuation Team (PET) $6,475.

The Guardian Group’s mission is to prevent and disrupt sex trafficking of women and children in C.O. by giving a voice to the voiceless. The group works with various partners, such as law enforcement by training them to help identify victims and predators. The funds will be used for additional trainings.

Healing Reins provides equine-assisted strategies designed to help Central Oregonians with varying disabilities and special needs to thrive in various ways. Funds will be used to establish an in-house mental health clinic for the C.O. community, toward building a second arena, and expanding community outreach.

Pet Evacuation Team (PET) is an all-volunteer organization that works under the direction of Red Cross and emergency services during evacuations. Their mission is to serve animals in crisis due to natural disasters, emergency situations, or neglect. Donations from 100+ members will be used to purchase additional trailers and supplies for outlying areas of C. O.

Kristin Betschart who is co-leader, along with Linda Orcelletto for 100+ WWCCO, said, “who knew the pandemic would have such a lasting impact? We’ve had to change our ways of raising funds, but the members of 100+ WWCCO have risen to the challenge and continued to support those who need it most.”

About 100+Women Who Care of Central Oregon: is member-based organization of women who meet quarterly. Due to COVID restrictions, the next live meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 21. Collective donations are given to three randomly drawn nominated nonprofits from members. Members then donate $100 to one or all three of the organizations that 'pitch' their nonprofit via video about why funds are needed. To learn more about this amazing organization that has grown to be one of the largest chapters in the world, and has raised more than $576,000 for local non-profits since its inception in 2014, visit 100wwcco.com.