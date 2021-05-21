Oregon Farm Bureau seeks ‘Oregon’s Bounty’ calendar photos

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit their best photos of agriculture for possible inclusion in the 2022 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.

The award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the production, the landscape, the enjoyment, anything that depicts the beauty, technology, culture, enjoyment, or tradition of family farming and ranching in this state.

“Spring is a fantastic time to look for photo opportunities within Oregon agriculture,” said OFB Communications Director Anne Marie Moss. “Farmers markets have opened, fields are blooming, and farmers are preparing for summer harvest.”

Horizontal-format, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic views — are sought of all types of agriculture in all seasons.

Subject ideas include close-ups of ag products, planting/harvesting crops, ranching scenes, panoramic views of farmland, people enjoying Oregon ag products, farm animals, portraits of Farm Bureau members, farming/ranching scenes from all seasons, to name just a few.

The deadline for entries is Sept. 15.

Participants do not need to be Farm Bureau members and there is no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.

Photographers with images selected for month pages in Oregon’s Bounty will receive a photo credit in the 2022 calendar, which is mailed to 64,000 families across the state, along with copies of the calendar. Everyone who submits a photo will receive a complimentary copy of the 2022 calendar ($20 value).

High-resolution photos can be emailed to annemarie@oregonfb.org. Find instructions for uploading or mailing in images at OregonFB.org/calendar. Also find examples of previous Oregon’s Bounty Calendars, photo specifications, and contest rules at OregonFB.org/calendar.

Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) is a grassroots, nonpartisan, nonprofit, general farm organization representing the interests of farming and ranching families in the public and policymaking arenas. First established in Oregon at the county level in 1919 and the state level in 1932, Farm Bureau is organized in all 36 counties.