Volunteers sought for ‘We Are Remembering’ reading of fallen service members’ names

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – For a 14th year, the names of every US service member killed in Afghanistan since 2001 and Iraq since 2003 will be read on Memorial Day at Troy Field in downtown Bend, and more volunteers to participate are being sought.

The “We Are Remembering – Not Just a Number” effort begins at 8 a.m. Monday and is expected to take until 11:30 p.m. to complete.

Changes have been made to the setup to maintain social distance, including readers having to wear a mask and the microphone being cleaned between each reader.

For more information and to apply to volunteer, visit https://www.weareremembering.com/volunteers/.