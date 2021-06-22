NeighborImpact receives, offers more energy assistance program funds

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance program has secured funding to assist residents of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs with energy costs.

NeighborImpact applies bill payment assistance toward residents' electric, natural gas, propane, oil and wood/pellet bills as a lump-sum payment. Individuals whose income falls at or below sixty percent of the state median income level qualify for these services.

It is important that residents apply now; the Oregon Public Utility Commission will end the disconnection moratorium for electric and natural gas customers on July 31.

The American Rescue Plan Act has just released another round of funding for this type of assistance and will cover these costs for eligible applicants for the remainder of the year. The goal of this program is not only to help individuals and families remain current on their utility costs but also to prevent disconnections.

Income charts, guidelines and applications can all be found on our website at: https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/covid-relief-energy-assistance/.