ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of June 28-July 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 weekly construction report for the week of June 28-July 2:

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) The contractor will be performing earthwork activities and bridge work for the new northbound alignment. No traffic delays expected.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving)

Monday night, June 28 the contractor will perform Stage 2 Phase 1 NB Closure: US97 Northbound will be closed from Exit 141 (Murphy Rd.) to Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.). All NB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd.St.) and will be detoured north to Reed Market Rd. where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of US97 NB on-ramp at Reed Market Rd.

Tuesday night, June 29 the contractor will perform Stage 2 Phase 2 NB Closure: US97 Northbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.) to Exit 135B (Empire Ave.). All NB Traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured north to Empire Ave. where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of US97 NB on-ramp at Empire Ave.

Wednesday night, June 30 the contractor will perform Stage 1 Phase 2 SB Closure: US97 Southbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd) to Exit 141 (Murphy Rd). All SB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured south to Murphy Rd where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of the US97 SB on-ramp at Murphy Rd.

Thursday night, July 1 the contractor will perform Stage 1 Phase 2 SB Closure: US97 Southbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd) to Exit 141 (Murphy Rd). All SB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured south to Murphy Rd where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of the US97 SB on-ramp at Murphy Rd.

ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

For more information, including detour maps, please visit the project website.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93).

Survey, roadway grading, and paving work is scheduled. Work zone will be a seven-day, 24-hour flagging and pilot car operation. Expect 20-minute delays.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06) Demolition, excavation and sidewalk work is scheduled. Flagging operation at times with minimal delays to traffic.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) Crews will be installing signs and delineators under shoulder closures. Speed reduction is in place at 50 mph throughout the work zone. Possible lane closures overnight for short duration corrective work.

For more information, please visit the project project website.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Cleanup work is scheduled during the day. Expect minor delays.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75)

Survey and excavation work is scheduled to begin. Expect minor delays. Homedale is closed at the intersection of South Klamath Falls Highway and Homedale. Use signed detour route.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)

Material removal, shoulder aggregate and culvert work are taking place throughout the project area. Watch for rocks in roadway. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime. Expect delays. Paving will occur Wednesday and Thursday mornings starting at 5 a.m. with single lane closures and flagging.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.Construction crews will be working overnight (Sun - Thur nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding. Crews will also continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wasco County/CTWS Reservation

US26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane, Warm Springs Highway, (MP 66.43-112.91).

Possible lane closures/flagging as contractor starts moving equipment and materials to the project site.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19)

Contractor will continue excavation and remove concrete form work late in the week. Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal.