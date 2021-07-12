Oregon Transportation Plan committee seeks three at-large members

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Want to make a difference in transportation in Oregon? The state's most comprehensive transportation planning document, the Oregon Transportation Plan, is getting an update, and one of the key committees is seeking three at-large members.

The goal is to have a wide variety of interests and experience reflected in the 20+ person Policy Coordinating Committee, with at-large members possibly representing youth, seniors or young families, or any other unique perspective. The committee will help advise the project team and the Oregon Transportation Commission.

“We’ll have a core membership representing the geographic and social diversity of Oregon, as well as a cross-section of interests such as active transportation, freight mobility, and climate,” said Amanda Pietz, ODOT’s Policy, Data and Analysis administrator. “We hope our at-large members will further broaden the lived experiences and diverse perspectives at the table.”

To express interest in the position:

DUE by 5 p.m., Friday, July 30.

For questions, contact Stacy Thomas at stacy.thomas@hdrinc.com or 503-784-2691.

Background

A broad, overarching policy plan, the Oregon Transportation Plan gets updated every 15-20 years to reflect the latest trends and needs of the state's different transportation system users. The plan, also known as the OTP, sets priorities that can be influential in making investment decisions, and the update can include changes to the long-range vision, goals, policies and strategies that shape Oregon’s multimodal transportation system through 2050.

For a quick overview of the previous plan, see the Executive Summary of the 2006 OTP. To learn more about the process going forward, visit the OTP Update website.

NOTE: If selected for the Policy Coordinating Committee, ODOT will work with each member to determine eligibility and appropriate compensation in accordance with the agency’s new Equitable Engagement Compensation Policy.