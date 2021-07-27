Council on Aging of Central Oregon adds 2 new board members

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Tuesday that it has added two new members to its Board of Directors. The new board members bring technology expertise to help its growing IT and communications needs and a strong disabilities advocate to guide its senior diversity and inclusion efforts.

Michael Hensley, a long-term Bend resident, has been the IT Director for NeighborImpact for almost 20 years, helping their growing organization keep pace with ever changing technology to streamline operations and bring more services to Central Oregonians. Michael attended San Jose State University and the University of Alaska Anchorage as an English Major/Creative Writing minor and enjoys many outdoor activities including, running, cycling, hiking, traveling and camping with his two dogs.

Sharlene Wills, a current and long term member of the American Council of the Blind, and a former County of Los Angeles employee, has first-hand knowledge of the issues visually impaired seniors face as they age. She said her interest in wanting to join the Board was because “seniors, like the disabled, are among the most underserved people both in the community and in the nation. Our voices need to be heard and our needs addressed. As both a disabled person and a senior citizen, I feel very able to represent these two groups in advocacy as a Council on Aging Board member.”

“We’re thrilled to have Michael and Sharlene join our Board of Directors,” said COA executive director Susan Rotella, “These amazing community members will help guide our current expansion activities and future plans serving a growing and diverse senior population in Central Oregon.”

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community liveable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

Website: www.councilonaging.org

Phone: (541) 678-5483

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon