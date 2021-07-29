‘Holiday Lights’ walk-through experience planned for Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Holiday Lights at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo, a unique and dazzling walk-through holiday light experience, makes its debut in 2021 to celebrate the season with an unprecedented spectacle of 100,000 square feet of lights that will greet Yuletide revelers in the heart of Central Oregon.

Holiday Lights at Deschutes County Fair & Expo opens Nov. 19 and ends on New Year’s Day. Hours are 4pm-9pm Wednesday-Sunday. Starting on Dec. 1, the event is open seven days a week from noon to 10 pm. Tickets range from a general admission of $18 weekdays to $25 weekends to a Family Four Pack for $60. Tickets for various experiences are available at HolidayLightsDCF.com.

“Deschutes County Fair & Expo is extremely happy to bring in another fun family event that can be participated in safely. The Holiday Lights event will be an exceptional experience for families to enjoy together and to celebrate the holidays,” said Geoff Hinds, General Manager, Deschutes County Fair and Expo. “With the last Holiday season being such a difficult year for everyone, we look forward to seeing many smiling, happy faces at this wonderful event. We welcome all to enjoy the magic of the holiday lights and hope that everyone’s spirits are lifted by this event.”

Holiday Lights at Deschutes County Fair & Expo is specially designed for an exceptional experience to be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s own pace strolling through the exhibits. It’s also a premium experience for companies wishing to have a unique Holiday party with millions of lights. At every turn, the magical route is anticipated to overflow with spectacular light displays, along with Christmas melodies that bring popular holiday themes and characters to life.

Guests will wind through a pathway in an indoor experience that ends outdoors with unique Holiday crafts for sale, food, beverages, fire pits and Santa! In addition, Holiday Lights becomes a perfect location for company holiday gatherings and corporate holiday events.

Hinds added: “We’re happy to host Holiday Lights at our venue in the heart of Central Oregon. We believe this will become a new Oregon tradition.”

Steve Driscoll, who has been building and designing the layouts for years, explains that a series of six tunnels of holiday lights will have themes such as stars, ornaments, snowflakes, presents, candy canes, icicles and ‘endless’ neon squares for optical illusions. Intermingled with the holiday light tunnels will be individual vignettes -- from an Aspen Forest to Santa’s Village -- and two 300-foot Christmas trees, walk through ornaments and, of course, Santa Claus. Driscoll added, “This will be an immersive experience for all patrons.”

The event is produced by R Entertainment in conjunction with Tony Trade, and designed by Steve Driscoll.

TICKETS. A summary of ticket options* Nov. 19 through New Year’s Day:

· GA: $18 online weekdays & $25 weekend

· Family Four Pack: $60

· Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

*Prices subject to change