C.O. behavioral health program for seniors, caregivers relocates to PacificSource

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Alzheimer’s, other forms of dementia and mental health disorders in seniors often have serious negative impacts on quality of life.

The Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative was launched in 2015 by the Oregon Health Authority. Their purpose is to bolster community awareness of older adult’s behavioral health needs, support the workforce to become more informed, and improve local capacity for systems to treat older adults, and adults with physical disabilities, with dignity and confidence.

Of the 26 older adult behavioral health specialists statewide, two are located in Central Oregon. Until now, the local team has been based out of non-profit and county offices. But as of July 1, 2021, the two positions will operate within PacificSource.

“We’re excited to see the program transition into a place with more visibility,” says Central Oregon Health Council Executive Director Donna Mills, who has held the program’s contract since 2017. “Our nonprofit is small, and this is an opportunity for the program to grow and thrive.”

Besides their standard scope of work, the Central Oregon team coordinates with community partners around persons with high needs. Specialists work with police departments, hospitals, long-term care facilities, Aging & People with Disabilities, and others so they can identify adults battling complex behavioral health disorders.

The program has also been able to set up consultations with a gero-psychiatrist for these patients. This is a helpful voice for primary care providers and St. Charles’ hospitalists when medications and challenging behaviors are a concern.

“We bring everybody together, from their primary care physician to Meals on Wheels, to figure out what it will take to get that one person cared for,” says Older Adult Behavioral Health Specialist Angela Jensen, LCSW. She clarifies that the program does not provide direct service or work with the families of older adults. Her definition of her role is to act as a “link between groups so that community partners connect with each other.” With this coordination, Central Oregon is able to provide much-needed service for older adults and adults with physical disabilities.

This transition to PacificSource was suggested by the Oregon Health Authority. They proposed the transition because they have seen improvement with placing the specialists within local Coordinated Care Organizations.

“PacificSource aims to leverage its vision as a population health company to elevate systemic understanding and receptivity to specific needs of the older adult population, simultaneously mitigating systemic risks to human wellness across the lifespan,” says Ryan Daven, Population Health Manager in Medicaid Behavioral Health at PacificSource.

The Central Oregon Older Adult program will serve all adults over the age of 60, no matter which insurance they use, or their insurance status.

About the Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative: The Central Oregon Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative (OABHI) identifies service gaps, strengthens exist­ing services, expands the skills of the workforce, advocates for the development of behavioral health services and supports to improve the lives of adults over the age of 60 (and adults with physical disabilities) who are experiencing behavioral health challenges.