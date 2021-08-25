Oregon Dept. of Revenue office in Bend to close for improvement project

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Revenue’s Bend district office at 951 SW Simpson Avenue will be closed from Monday, August 30 through Oct. 9 due to construction to enhance the safety and security of the customer service area, the agency said Wednesday.

A secure drop box will be available for taxpayers to deliver any necessary payments or documents, which will be removed daily from the drop box by office staff. The Bend office will mail receipts directly to customers.

The Bend office will return to normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 11.

The Department of Revenue continues to expand features available through Revenue Online. Individuals can view letters sent to them by the department, initiate appeals, make payments, and submit questions. Visit Revenue Online to learn more.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You can also call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), we accept all relay calls.