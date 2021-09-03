Forest Service moves from permits to authorizing letters for Matsutake mushroom season

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning next Tuesday and continuing into early November, the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema and Willamette national forests will provide an authorizing letter at no cost to allow for Matsutake collection, transport and sale, instead of a paid permit.

This interim change to the Matsutake permitting process is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and an effort to maximize social distancing measures to the extent possible.

On Tuesday, September 7, at 8 a.m., the Forest Service offices listed below will offer an authorizing letter for Matsutake mushroom harvest rather than a permit. Packets with the authorizing letter and the requirements for harvesting the popular mushroom will be placed in the front of the offices. The public is asked to maintain social distancing while picking up packets.

The authorizing letter covers the entire Matsutake mushroom season, which goes from September 7 to November 7, 2021. The authorizing letter will allow harvesters to gather Matsutake mushrooms on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests.

Matsutake harvesters will be required to have the following in their possession while harvesting, transporting and selling matsutake mushrooms:

A completed and signed hard copy version of this Matsutake Collection Authorization Letter. A digital or hard copy version of the 2021 Matsutake Collection Synopsis, included in the packet of information. A digital or hard copy version of the appropriate harvesting area map (i.e., the map covering the area where the matsutakes are harvested).

The Authorizing Letter packet can be acquired at Forest Service offices (located outside near the front doors) or at any of the three national forests’ websites:

Deschutes National Forest

The authorizing letter, materials and maps for the Deschutes National Forest will be available electronically on their website at www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District, 63095 Deschutes Market Road, Bend, 541-383-5300

Crescent Ranger District, 136471 Hwy 97 N, Crescent, 541-433-3200

Fremont-Winema National Forest

The authorizing letter, materials and maps for the Fremont-Winema National Forest will be available electronically on their website at www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema

Chiloquin Ranger District, 38500 Highway 97 N, Chiloquin, 541-783-4001

Klamath Ranger District, 2819 Dahlia St., Klamath Falls, 541-883-6714

Willamette National Forest

The authorizing letter, materials and maps for the Willamette National Forest will be available electronically on their website at www.fs.usda.gov/willamette/

Detroit Ranger District, 44125 North Santiam Highway SE, Detroit, 503-854-3366

Sweet Home Ranger District, 4431 Highway 20, Sweet Home, 541-367-5168

McKenzie River Ranger District, 57600 McKenzie Hwy, McKenzie Bridge, 541-822-3381

Middle Fork Ranger District,46375 Highway 58 Westfir, 541-782-2283

Harvesters need to be aware that dispersed camping is not allowed on the Deschutes National Forest for the purpose of commercial harvest of the mushrooms. The Crescent Ranger District will have their Industrial Camp open free of charge to the public during mushroom season. The Industrial Camp is located on Forest Service Road 5814. Services at the camp are limited to trash at the current time. There are over 50 sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Campfires are not allowed anywhere on the Deschutes National Forest. Directions to the camp will be included in Matsutake Collection Authorization packets at the Bend-Fort Rock and Crescent Ranger District offices.

Harvesters need to be aware of the most current Public Use Restrictions on the forest they plan to harvest mushrooms from.

The latest Public Use Restrictions are available at:

Deschutes National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/deschutes/home/?cid=stelprdb5297376

Fremont-Winema National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/fremont-winema/alerts-notices

Willamette National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/willamette/fire/?cid=fseprd530821