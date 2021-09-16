Fred Meyer hiring 2,000 new associates in the next several months

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fred Meyer, a division of The Kroger Co., said Thursday it is amplifying its hiring efforts by adding 2,000 new associates across the northwest over the next several months.

Here's their full news release:

Propelled by steady growth, Fred Meyer is committed to bringing new associates on board to meet staffing needs throughout the northwest. Full-time and part-time positions are now available in the company’s retail stores and manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.

Fred Meyer is looking for individuals to staff fresh departments and center store aisles, cashiers and courtesy clerks, online order fulfillment for through their Pickup service, and pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Individuals interested in joining the team should apply at https://jobs.kroger.com/fredmeyer. Hourly pay and salary levels are dependent on experience, position and location.

“We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and we want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” said Sara Parker, director of human resources at Fred Meyer. “Our company offers world-class medical and dental benefits, retirement plus a 401K with company matching, in-store discounts, fuel rewards and tuition reimbursement.”

The Kroger Family of Companies is proud to offer associates a program called Feed Your Future, a continuing education benefit that offers associates up to $3,500 annually, up to $21,000 over the course of their career to improve every day through education.

As an industry leader, Fred Meyer offers resources, benefits, and training to help our associates thrive including:

Welcoming and inclusive work environment with Associate Resource Groups As America’s grocer, we strive to reflect the communities we serve, foster a culture that empowers everyone to be their true self and mobilize our passion, scale and resources for good. Through our Framework for Action, this year alone, we’ve established three associate groups to help inform our approach toward a more inclusive culture internally and externally, added 107 new diverse suppliers (+91% vs. 2019) to our business and spent a total of $4.1 billion with our diverse suppliers (+21% vs. 2019) and published allyship guides and a Small Business Resource Guide to share our learnings with associates and external stakeholders, including customers and vendors.

Receive one-time, $100 payment once fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To help continue encouraging vaccination, all associates are eligible, including newly hired associates.

Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, apparel, home merchandise, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more. Associates can also save up $1 per gallon with Fuel Rewards at Fuel Centers and participating Shell stations.

Endless opportunities to learn and advance through on-demand, role-specific training and resources through desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Individuals interested in joining the team should apply at https://jobs.kroger.com/fredmeyer.