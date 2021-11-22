9 Central Oregon businesses draw spotlight in 2021 Sunset Travel Awards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The winners of Sunset Magazine’s 2021 Sunset Travel Awards were recently announced, and Central Oregon — including nine regional businesses — is featured prominently as the magazine’s “Desirable Destination.”

As part of the award designation, which appears online and in the Winter issue of the magazine, Sunset highlights a full weekend itinerary of suggestions for what to do, sights to see, and where to stay in Central Oregon.

The regional businesses included in the weekend itinerary are FivePine Lodge, Three Creeks Brewing, and Sisters Coffee Company of Sisters and Bend’s Deschutes Brewery, Boss Rambler Beer Club, Cascade lakes Brewing Co., Wild Rose Thai, 5 Fusion and Sushi Bar, and The Last Blockbuster on Earth.

“It’s an honor to be among the winners chosen by Sunset, which is widely considered the premier travel and lifestyle authority in the West,” said Julia Theisen, CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “Central Oregon only succeeds if our local businesses thrive, and after enduring the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to our local tourism economy, this recognition is a welcome reward and a testament to the fortitude of the communities and individuals that make us what we are.”

Central Oregon and the nine recognized businesses were chosen by the Sunset selection committee from more than 300 entries, including two dozen entries submitted by Visit Central Oregon on behalf of its regional tourism partners.

In addition to extensive online coverage, the Desirable Destination: Central Oregon feature also appears in the special Sunset Travel Awards section of the magazine’s Winter print issue. The print coverage alone has an editorial value of more than $24,000.

For more information about the Sunset Travel Awards, visit https://www.sunset.com/travel/2021-sunset-travel-awards-how-to-travel-west.

For more information on Central Oregon activities, lodging, and experiences visit www.VisitCentralOregon.com.

ABOUT CENTRAL OREGON:

Located on the eastern slopes of the Cascade Range, where vast forests give way to the arid high desert, Central Oregon is characterized by year-round adventure, authenticity, inspiration, and environment. From the towering peaks of the Cascades to the pristine waters of the Wild & Scenic Deschutes River, and from the more urban experiences of Bend and Redmond, to the rural charms of Sisters, La Pine, Prineville, Madras, Warm Springs, and Maupin, Central Oregon offers a perfect mix of recreation and sophistication. Barely three hours from Portland, and with daily direct flights from eight major markets, getting to Central Oregon is a breeze. For more information visit www.visitcentraloregon.com or call 800-800-8334.