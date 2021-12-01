NeighborImpact named among ‘100 Best Non Profits to Work For’ for 8th straight year

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the eighth year in a row, Oregon Business magazine has awarded NeighborImpact with a "100 Best Nonprofits to Work For" title.

The title of 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For is awarded annually to qualifying nonprofit organizations that are ranked based on employee satisfaction and importance of 31 workplace qualities in six categories including work environment; management and communications; mission and goals; career development and learning; benefits and compensation; and sustainable practices. This year, NeighborImpact ranked 25th overall in the Large Nonprofit category.

Oregon Business noted NeighborImpact’s support of low-income communities, 100 percent paid employee insurance premiums, in-office air purifiers and hazard wages paid to employees during COVID.

NeighborImpact employs nearly 200 Central Oregonians. To learn more about NeighborImpact and its employment opportunities, visit neighborimpact.org/work-for-us/

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.