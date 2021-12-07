Council on Aging needs volunteers

Bend, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is actively seeking volunteers for this holiday season and beyond. Our needs have grown this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has identified more at risk seniors who need support to remain safe, fed and connected in their local community as they choose to age at home. Volunteering for the Council on Aging is easy and flexible, whether it’s just for a one-time project or an on-going position. Volunteers are not required to have previous training, and opportunities are open to those 18 and older! There are both direct service and non-direct service opportunities available.

“The Council on Aging is committed to providing support to those seniors who need food, in-home services and connection,” said Susan Rotella, Executive Director of the Council on Aging. “Volunteers play a vital role at the Council on Aging, and we are always in need of caring, compassionate volunteers to help us carry out our mission.”

Here are some of our open volunteer positions:

● Office Volunteer: Help out in the Council’s office with mailings, data entry, phone calls and other administrative tasks. ● Development Volunteer: Help the Council raise money. This can include helping with events, mailings and other fundraising efforts.

● Meals on Wheels Volunteer Drivers: Help deliver meals to our home-bound seniors. This can include having a weekly route or help fill in for drivers on vacation.

● Community Dining Support: We have a variety of positions open to support making, serving and delivering our lunch meal program. A great way to help seniors feel supported and connected as they dine at Bend and Sisters meal sites.

● Caring Connections Volunteer: We match volunteers with an isolated senior to bring companionship with weekly calls. A great way to support our seniors with a simple call to make someone’s day.

● Delivery Volunteer: We deliver materials, food and resources to our community partners on an adhoc basis across the tri-county.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to give back to the Council by helping seniors in need. I also like that it’s easy to volunteer with flexible positions and hours,” said Natalie Morganti, a community dining food packer and Pet Pals volunteer. If you are interested in exploring volunteer opportunities with us please fill out our simple interest form to let us know what you might be interested in supporting at the Council on Aging. We’d love to hear from you!

For more information about resources for older adults and their unpaid caregivers, call the Council on Aging at (541) 678-5483, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org, and follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.