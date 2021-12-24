Pacific Power: Holiday forecast for heavy, wet snow in NW makes preparation top priority

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a White Christmas may be great for the memory book, the current forecasts calling for heavy wet snow and windy conditions over the holiday weekend in the Northwest should have you reaching for your family emergency plan as well.

“Winter storms can cause issues that lead to power outages,” said Justin Bukartek, director of emergency management at Pacific Power. “We are always prepared to respond with crews ready to repair damage as fast as possible to reduce the amount of time any customer is without service.”

To ensure that you are prepared for outages, it is important to maintain an Emergency Outage Kit that includes the following:

Flashlight

Battery-operated radio and clock

Extra batteries

Non-perishable foods

Manual can opener

Bottled water

Blankets

If a power outage occurs, Pacific Power encourages customers to first check their fuses and circuit breakers. If the power failure is not caused inside the home or business, customers should report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088 or by texting OUT to 722797.

Get the App. The Pacific Power App for mobile devices can become invaluable during an outage. You can report and track an outage affecting you from your mobile device. The app is free and can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

Pacific Power suggests these safety precautions, once a storm has hit: