Deschutes County offers free Prevent Diabetes C. Oregon programs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is excited to announce upcoming dates for the Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon programs. This year-long lifestyle change program is proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes in adults.

Classes will be offered once per week on Zoom:

Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 25, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 27, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Limited tablets and wi-fi hotspots will be available for participants who do not have access to a computer and internet.

Who is Prevent Diabetes for?

Adults with prediabetes—a condition marked by higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are 5 to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes will develop type 2 diabetes within three years if they do not take steps to prevent it. It is estimated that one in three American adults has prediabetes. People can find out if they may be at risk for diabetes by talking to their health care provider or taking a risk assessment at www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/takethetest.

What is Prevent Diabetes?

Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, participants will learn skills to make lasting changes. The goal is to be more physically active and to lose a modest amount of weight. Groups meet once a week for 16 weeks, then twice a month for the rest of the year. The program provides support from people who trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon is a Recognized Program of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Deschutes County Health Services was awarded funding from the Central Oregon Health Council and Pacific Source to coordinate Prevent Diabetes in Central Oregon with multiple partners.

To learn more about the program, call Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7446 or visit www.deschutes.org/preventdiabetes and/or www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org.