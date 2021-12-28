State seeks applicants for new Senior Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Department of Human Services are seeking applicants for positions on the state Senior Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council.

This new council will consist of 10 members appointed by the Governor.

The ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities invites applications from individuals who meet the following criteria:

• A person representing long-term care facilities (nursing facilities).

• A person representing residential care facilities (assisted living and residential care facilities).

• A person who is a nurse or clinician in a nursing, assisted living, or residential care facility.

• A person representing an urban or suburban fire department or a city fire department that provides emergency medical services.

• A person representing a rural fire protection district organized under ORS Chapter 478.

• A person who enters into agreements with a public sector entity to provide emergency medical services.

• A person who is a physician licensed under ORS Chapter 677 or other health care practitioner with expertise in emergency medical services.

• A person representing the Oregon Health Authority who has expertise in emergency services and trauma response.

• A person representing private emergency medical services providers.

• A person who is a:

o Family member of a resident of a nursing, residential care or assisted living facility;

o Caregiver in a nursing, residential care, or assisted living facility; or

o Member or representative of a group that advocates for seniors residing in nursing, residential care, or assisted living facilities.

The council was created by House Bill 2397 (2021). Each position serves a term that begins in 2022. The end dates for the positions listed above vary. The council will complete its work by Jan. 2, 2027. Individuals with lived and/or professional experience related to health and racial equity and community engagement are encouraged to apply by Jan. 14, 2022.

Members of the council are not entitled to compensation or reimbursement for expenses and serve as volunteers on the council.

To apply, complete the application process at https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/How_To_Apply.aspx. These recruitments will remain open until filled. Those applying will be asked to provide:

• A resume.

• A short personal biography.

• A brief statement of interest, which should include the positions the applicant is applying for.

• A brief statement on opportunities the applicant sees for the board to address equity.

• A brief statement on the applicant’s understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Individuals who are unable to complete the form electronically should contact the Executive Appointments Office at executive.appointments@oregon.gov for assistance.