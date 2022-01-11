Girl Scout Cookies season is back – and there’s a new one to try: ‘Adventurefuls’

PORTLAND, Ore, (KTVZ) — Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington has kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, and with it comes a brand-new cookie.

For the first time, Girl Scouts will offer Adventurefuls™, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt—and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. Adventurefuls joins a lineup of nine iconic Girl Scout Cookies for sale in Oregon and Southwest Washington, including favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas® and Tagalongs®.

All 100% of the proceeds from every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuel local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts ages 5-18 build a better future for themselves and the world.

And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.

“Local Girl Scouts do incredible things with their cookie earnings,” said Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington CEO Karen Hill. “Whether earning their way to camp or funding a service project, they’re setting goals and serving as leaders in their own lives and in their communities.”

How To Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season

Girl Scout Cookie season in Oregon and SW Washington runs now through March 13. This year, consumers have a variety of ways to purchase their favorites:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her today to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.



Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery or shipment, or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

###

About the Girl Scout Cookie Program

A little more than a century ago, Girl Scouts began participating in what would evolve into the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program. The program helps girls fund life-changing experiences and learning for themselves and their troops all year long, while gaining valuable life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. To learn more about the history of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, please visit girlscoutcookies.org.

About Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington

In partnership with more than 6,800 adult members, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington prepares more than 11,500 girls in grades K-12 for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. GSOSW’s programs in civic engagement, financial literacy, the outdoors and STEM serve girls in 35 counties in Oregon, and Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties in Southwest Washington. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. For more information or to join or volunteer, visit girlscoutsosw.org.