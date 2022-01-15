DMV urges you to check online before going to office, in case of unplanned winter closure

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you need a DMV service, even if you already set an appointment, be sure to check online before you go, the agency says. This is especially important this winter, when DMV offices may need to close without notice due to weather or staffing – or both.

“Weather and staffing challenges cause occasional office closures every winter,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “This winter, DMV is experiencing the same kind of staff shortages and hiring challenges that other retail and service industries are seeing.”

The current surge in COVID-19 infections also might further limit access to DMV offices. Masks continue to be required inside DMV offices and during drive tests.

“If we need to limit the number of people in the lobby, close an office or reduce business hours in your area, we’ll update that office’s page at OregonDMV.com,” Joyce said. “We do our best to contact customers who have an appointment, so check your email.”

You might be able to get the DMV service you need online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov and save yourself a trip. Or make an appointment at DMV2U if you need to visit in person – such as adding the Real ID option to your driver license.

“DMV has nearly caught up with the backlog from the restrictions in place since early 2020 for COVID safety,” Joyce said. “We stopped requiring appointments last spring. And we have largely caught up through overtime work, temporary staff, and by putting over 20 new services online at DMV2U.”

As a reminder, all state offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Online services remain available 24/7, every day of the year.