Rimrock Trails Treatment Services receives $4,000 grant from NW Farm Credit Services fund

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is grateful to receive $4,000 in grant funds from the Northwest Farm Credit Services Rural Community Grant Fund. This funding supports the work Rimrock Trails has underway, including a $50,000 renovation project in their Crook County-based adolescent residential treatment program.

“During this challenging time, we are especially grateful to the Northwest Farm Credit Service’s Team for supporting essential rural businesses that are working tirelessly to respond to the behavioral health needs of our shared community. Their advocacy allows us to leverage funds so that we can renovate and make safe our residential treatment facility.” – Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, Community Relations Manager

At its beginning, in 1990 the Rimrock Trails residential treatment program was housed in the Pioneer Memorial Hospital. In 1994, the organization acquired land on Ninth Street in Prineville for the program’s dormitories, kitchen, dining, and living spaces. In 1998, additional facilities were built for the school, gymnasium, weight room, and business offices.

The campus infrastructure is made up of male and female dormitories, a kitchen, dining room, staff station, and a common area. The facilities also house two male and female spaces that include the client restrooms, showers, and laundry. After 27 years with only small updates, the two male and female spaces are in desperate need of renovation and repair.

Many factors, including state requirements, safety, privacy, and security, need to be factored into the project. The total cost to renovate the male and female restrooms is $50,000. As a non-profit organization, Rimrock Trails relies on community, State, Federal, and foundation support. Funding from Northwest Farm Credit Services allows repair of the ventilation system resulting in a safer and more welcoming space for the staff and clients for years to come.

The organization has secured almost $22,000 from the Kiwanis Clubs of Redmond and Prineville. Community members are also welcome and encouraged to donate to the campaign. They can make a secure tax-deductible donation at www.rimrocktrails.org.

For more information, contact Michelle Duff at michelle.duff@rimrocktrails.org.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health issues. They create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of behavioral health care professionals at Rimrock Trails have been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit human services agency, established in 1990 and has helped over 15,000 individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

For more information about Rimrock Trails, please visit: www.rimrocktrails.org

About the Northwest Farm Credit Services Rural Community Grant Program

Northwest Farm Credit Services is committed to improving the economic and social well-being or rural communities within the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Their Rural Community Grant Program

provides funds to non-profit organizations for projects that improve a community’s infrastructure, viability, and/or prosperity.

For more information about NFCS, please visit: https://www.northwestfcs.com/