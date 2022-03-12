Sunriver Music Festival’s Piano Showcase April 1-2 celebrates versatility, virtuosity of piano

SUNRIVER, Ore. – This year’s Piano Showcase: From Bach to Boogie to Jazz offers two unique and outstanding public concerts, Friday April 1st and Saturday April 2nd, as well as opens up a rare glimpse into Central Oregon’s premier piano training weekend.

This includes masterclasses and workshops you don’t want to miss if you’re looking to up your piano game.

“Do not miss our 4th Annual Piano Showcase if you want to be swept away by the magic of piano. If you teach music, have aspirations of becoming a pianist or simply love listening to music, this is the event for you.” explains Meagan Iverson, Executive Director of Sunriver Music Festival. “Our workshops offer the public a rare opportunity to witness music teachers and students learn from four piano masters.”

Pianist Michael Allen Harrison (founder of Portland’s popular Ten Grands concert series) orchestrates the weekend with guest artists Mac Potts, Colleen Adent, and Andrea Johnson. The weekend emphasizes the uniqueness of blending genres and the virtuosity of all four performers. The schedule for Saturday workshops and masterclasses includes:

How to Practice, Polish and Perform Masterclass. Pro tips on how to learn a piece from scratch, what to do next, and how to take it to a professional level performance with Michael Allen Harrison and Colleen Adent.

Improvisation Masterclass: Three Perspectives. Expert improvisers in multiple genres, the guest artists will each give their unique perspective as students perform. Saturday will also include an improvisation workshop and even more performances from the piano masters with Michael Allen Harrison, Colleen Adent and Mac Potts.

Workshop: Improvisation for Classical, Jass, Blues and Pop. Raise your level of creativity in the moment in a jam session (yes, a jam session) with Mac, Michael and Colleen.

Musical Conversations Forum. Saturday workshops end with the popular “Musical Conversations" forum. All four pianists will engage in an open conversation with the participants. This 30-minute session has proven over the past three years to be a great time to conclude the day's abundance of music and kick off into the closing concert later that evening.

The Saturday night concert features collaborations with Michael Allen Harrison, Andrea Johnson, Colleen Adent, and Mac Potts and even more amazing solo performances (Friday night’s concert is a completely different program with the four pianists. You will want to attend both.Promise!)

This interactive 2-day event runs April 1 - 2 at Bend’s Tower Theater. You can attend all events or just one or both of the evening concerts. For tickets and details, visit sunrivermusic.org or email information@sunrivermusic.org. The weekend features four renowned pianists:

Michael Allen Harrison, composer, songwriter and pianist, is founder of the famed Ten Grands concert series. He is known for his magical piano solos, for creating music for ballet, theater and film, and for his love of teaching and his giving spirit. He has created over fifty albums released through MAH Records.

Born totally blind, American Idol contestant Mac Potts has been stunning crowds since he began his professional career at 11 years old. Mac has shared his talent with fans in New York, Washington D.C., and the concert halls of Portland, Florida, and Seattle.

Colleen Adent is a classically-trained improvisational pianist. With over 35 years of experience as a performer, composer, arranger, and teacher, she is known as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most accomplished pianists. Colleen’s warm personality and skillful playing naturally invite the listener to join her in embracing the moment.

Pianist and pedagogue, Andrea Johnson is Assistant Professor of Piano Pedagogy at the University of Northern Iowa. Andrea obtained her Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano Performance and Pedagogy at the University of Oklahoma and also holds degrees from University of Oregon (Masters in Piano Pedagogy) and Portland State University (Bachelors of Musical Arts in Performance). Active as an adjudicator in multiple Music Teachers Associations, Andrea was most recently a judge for the 2019 Steinway Junior Piano Competition.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and by presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.