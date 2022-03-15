35th annual Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers, at Wallowa Lake, open for registration

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 35th annual Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers, July 11-17 at Wallowa Lake Lodge is now open for registration. Keying off the theme of “Renewal,” this year’s conference, offered in person, features week-long workshops in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, essay, and special workshops for youth.

Classes are limited to 13 students to guarantee an intimate and supportive creative environment. Summer Fishtrap Gathering 2022 workshops will also be live-streamed, allowing emerging and established writers to join from any location. For more information and to register, visit the Fishtrap website. Don’t delay, as workshops are filling fast.



This is Bend author Ellen Waterston’s fifth tour on the faculty of the Fishtrap Gathering. Waterston’s workshop, titled “The Only Constant,” will invite participants to experiment with changes in the form and content of their writing as the impacts of recent pandemic protocols and pivots, quarantines, and global upheaval are collectively assessed. The lyric essay will be the container for this exploration.

Other 2022 Fishtrap faculty members include Aaron Abeyta – Poetry and Cross-Genre; Tim Z. Hernandez – Nonfiction; Christopher Kondrich – Cross-Genre; Beth Piatote – Cross-Genre; Laura Pritchett – Cross-Genre; Robert Stubblefield – Cross-Genre; and Frank X Walker – Poetry.



About Summer Fishtrap

Each July since 1988, readers, writers, journalists, historians, publishers, and lovers of the arts from all over the world gather at the Summer Fishtrap Gathering on Wallowa Lake to write, explore issues important to people of the West, and make connections. The weeklong conference has provided hundreds of writers the opportunity to work with some of the best authors and teachers in the West including Ursula K. LeGuin, Luis Alberto Urrea, William Kittredge, Laura Pritchett, Anis Mojgani, Kathleen Dean Moore and many others.

About Ellen Waterston

An award-winning poet and author, Walking the High Desert is Waterston's third nonfiction title. She has also published four collections of poetry. Waterston serves on the faculty of Oregon State University Cascades’ Low Residency MFA in Creative Writing. She founded the Writing Ranch in 2000 to support the craft and careers of writers through workshops and retreats. Waterston also founded the Waterston Desert Writing Prize, adopted as a program of the High Desert Museum in 2020. For more information visit www.writingranch.com.