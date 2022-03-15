Skip to Content
C. Oregon OSU Master Gardeners present Spring Gardening Seminar online

Central Oregon OSU Master Gardeners

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners™, in cooperation with the Oregon State University Extension Service, will again present the annual Spring Gardening Seminar online only, as they did last year. 

For class listings and registration information, go to https://www.gocomga.com/2022-spring-seminar.

Dates:             Saturdays, April 2, 9, 16 and 23

Times:            10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Location: Classes will be presented as Zoom webinars. Register at https://www.gocomga.com/2022-spring-seminar. Two classes will be presented each day except April 9, when one class will be offered. When you register with your email address, you will receive a link to the class by email.

Cost:   Each class is $5.

