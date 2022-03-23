Jersey Mike’s annual ‘Day of Giving’ to donate all sales proceeds to Special Olympics

MANASQUAN, N.J. (KTVZ) -- Next Wednesday, March 30, Jersey Mike’s Subs is giving a full day’s sales — expected to be over $10 million — to charity. It’s the sub company’s 12th Annual Day of Giving when more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants nationwide will donate 100 percent of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state Programs.

Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving fundraising campaign in March, helping local athletes across the U.S. attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla.

In Oregon, 28 Jersey Mike’s locations, including two in Bend at 222 NE Emerson Avenue and 143 SW Century Drive, will participate to help nearly 30 Team Oregon athletes attend the USA Games.

Customers are invited to celebrate in-store or place takeout orders through the website or Jersey Mike’s app. Delivery is available through Jersey Mike’s app or third-party delivery partners.

The more you order, the more Jersey Mike’s gives. Proceeds from every single sale this Wednesday, including subs, chips, drinks, and catering orders, go to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $47 million for local charities.

For more information, visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog

About Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” Visit jerseymikes.com.