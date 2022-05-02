As fire season nears, Oregonians urged to create defensible space around their home, property

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – With much of Oregon seeing another year of continued drought and the wildfire outlook for this summer very concerning, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal would like to remind Oregonians of the importance of defensible space around their home and property.

Good defensible space can not only prevent embers from igniting your home, but it can also prevent flames from reaching your home altogether. You can protect your home and community from wildfire with some simple steps.

A key to good defensible space is to keep it defined, keep grass and weeds cut low and always be prepared to respond to wildfire. With this in mind, the Office of State Fire Marshal urges you to look around your property. Look for areas where glowing embers could ignite spot fires and vulnerable areas like decks, patios, and fences that can spread flames to your home. The most significant risk of buildings catching on fire during a wildfire is the advancing ember shower that can reach your property long before an actual flame front.

“Wildfire safety starts with all of us and our property. Now is a good time to take action to prepare our homes, families, and communities for wildfires by starting on our property before there is smoke on the horizon,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said.

To address the risk of wildfire, the Office of State Fire Marshal recommends the following steps people can take right now to help protect themselves against the upcoming fire season:

Clear roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris, and pine needles that could catch embers

Ensure your roof is in good repair

Move any flammable material away from exterior walls, i.e., mulch, flammable plants, leaves and needles, firewood piles

Remove anything stored underneath decks or porches

Give your home a non-combustible area where a fire in the landscape can’t reach your home

Keep lawns and native grasses mowed during high fire danger conditions.

Remove ladder fuels (vegetation under trees) so a surface fire cannot reach the crowns.

While defensible space at the individual home offers protection, communities can be better protected when every home in the area creates defensible space. This significantly increases the chances that more homes will survive a wildfire event.

“By taking a neighborhood approach to defensible space and community preparedness, you also protect our firefighters,” Ruiz-Temple said. “Ultimately, individuals taking the right steps on their property before fire season will make firefighters safer and more effective.”