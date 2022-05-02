High Desert Chamber Music receives two foundation grants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music has been awarded a grant from the James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation in the amount of $2,700 toward general operating support. The independent and private foundation was established in 2002 to enhance the quality of life of Oregonians through support of the Arts and Education.

High Desert Chamber Music has also received a grant in the amount of from the Roundhouse Foundation in the amount of $1,000 toward our summer programs. This season, we will present our second season of Summer Soirees and Pop-Up Concerts. The Roundhouse Foundation funds projects in Arts, Environment, Social Services, Education, and Community Leadership in Central and rural Oregon.

“We are continually honored to be awarded grants from such notable foundations that allow us to expand our reach and move forward with our mission,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We work hard to present all-inclusive events of the highest caliber, and take pride in being a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fourteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HDCM 2021-2022 title sponsors include Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, the Ruiz & Grandlund Group at Cascade Sotheby’s Realty, and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation and BendBroadband.