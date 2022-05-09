St. Charles Cancer Center hosts survivorship series for young women with breast cancer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Tuesday, June 7, St. Charles Cancer Center will offer a series of workshops for young women diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 45.

A national nonprofit organization that provides information and community support to those impacted by breast cancer, Living Beyond Breast Cancer selected St. Charles Cancer Center and just 18 other sites to host the series.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer’s four-part Survivorship Series for Young Women will provide answers and resources on some of the most common concerns for young women such as sex and intimacy, early menopause, the long-term effects of treatment and selfcare after breast cancer.

The organization’s national needs assessment of young women diagnosed with breast cancer revealed their survivorship needs were not being adequately addressed. Living Beyond Breast Cancer developed the Survivorship Series to address the identified need for more survivorship patient education and enhance the skills of the oncology nurses to address the needs of their young patients.

The series of sessions will be offered Tuesdays in June, from 5-7 p.m., at St. Charles Bend in the Heart and Lung Center conference room. There is no cost to attend, but RSVPs are required by June 1 to Michele Halligan at 541-706-6715 or mhalligan@stcharleshealthcare.org.

Session topics include:

June 7 -- Hot and Bothered: Coping with Early Menopause

Hot flashes, mood changes and trouble sleeping are just a few of the annoying symptoms of

early menopause due to breast cancer treatment. During this session, participants will learn more about

the impact of early menopause and tips on how to manage the symptoms.

June 14 – Stay Alert: Managing the Long-Term Side Effects of Breast Cancer Treatment

The side effects of breast cancer treatment may last many years following treatment. Some common concerns include heart problems, pain, fatigue, numbness and weight gain. During this session, participants will learn what to watch for, what to report to their provider and when to call them.

June 21 – Let’s Talk About Sex and Breast Cancer

Changes in a person’s sex life are common after a breast cancer diagnosis and during treatment. In

this session, participants will learn how to talk about these concerns with their health care provider and

partner, and get tips on how to improve their sexual health and satisfaction.

June 28 – Self-Care After Breast Cancer

During this session, participants will learn ways to take care of themselves physically, mentally and spiritually. The important role exercise, nutrition, alcohol consumption, cancer and genetic screening and emotional support can play in a person’s health will be discussed.