Oktoberfest returns to downtown Bend, teams up with First Interstate Fall FEst

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oktoberfest is back! The Downtown Bend Business Association is joining forces with Lay It Out Events to provide a larger, family-friendly event!

This year, the First Interstate Fall Fest will be in Downtown Bend from Friday, September 30th until Sunday, October 2nd. Oktoberfest day will be part of Fall Fest’s events on Saturday, October 1st, at participating downtown businesses.

“Lay It Out Events is very excited to be working with the DBBA to provide a larger Fall event that can welcome more people to the heart of Bend,” Aaron Switzer, producer at Lay It Out Events, said. “This is going to be fun!”

Fall Fest will have fine arts, craft booths, live music and live art, and a family zone. To add to the fun, there will be the traditional Oktoberfest events and food, along with a scavenger hunt for kids throughout downtown!

“This is an exciting time for the DBBA to bring back Oktoberfest with the partnering of Lay It Out Events after a long two years without the event,” Board President Chris Piper said. “Oktoberfest is an event that brings our community together in our downtown creating memorable experiences. Come one, come all!”

For more information on Oktoberfest, head to our website, https://www.downtownbend.org/oktoberfest2022.html

For more information about Fall Fest, go to https://bendfallfestival.com/.