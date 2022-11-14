Shepherd’s House plans big Thanksgiving feast – but needs your food donations to help make it happen
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House will be serving a Thanksgiving Feast with all the trimmings to hundreds this Thanksgiving, But with noticeable food shortages in our community, they are asking for help with Thanksgiving food donations.
Donations needed:
25 Turkeys
15 Hams
50 lbs. green beans
100 lbs. russet potatoes
100 lbs. yams
50 lbs. Carrots
50 lbs. Onions
Real and Canned Cranberries
4 Gallons Apple Cider
15 Pumpkin pies
15 Pecan pies
Paper plates large
Paper plates small
Plastic beverage cups
Donations can be dropped off at:
1854 NE Division Street
Bend, OR 97701
Drive Through/Drop Off
Monday through Saturday
9 am to 4 pm
Monetary Donations can be made at:
https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate-thanksgiving/
Meal Service will be held
Wednesday, November 23
Lighthouse Navigation Center
275 NE 2nd Street
Bend, Oregon 97701
Time: 2-4 pm