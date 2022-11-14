Skip to Content
Shepherd’s House plans big Thanksgiving feast – but needs your food donations to help make it happen

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd's House will be serving a Thanksgiving Feast with all the trimmings to hundreds this Thanksgiving, But with noticeable food shortages in our community, they are asking for help with Thanksgiving food donations. 

Donations needed:

25 Turkeys

15 Hams

50 lbs. green beans

100 lbs. russet potatoes

100 lbs. yams

50 lbs. Carrots

50 lbs. Onions

Real and Canned Cranberries

4 Gallons Apple Cider

15 Pumpkin pies

15 Pecan pies

Paper plates large

Paper plates small

Plastic beverage cups

Donations can be dropped off at:

1854 NE Division Street

Bend, OR 97701

Drive Through/Drop Off

Monday through Saturday

9 am to 4 pm

Monetary Donations can be made at:

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate-thanksgiving/

Meal Service will be held

Wednesday, November 23

Lighthouse Navigation Center

275 NE 2nd Street

Bend, Oregon 97701

Time: 2-4 pm

