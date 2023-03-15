Mosaic Community Health embraces new name, mission, vision and values

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Community Health (formerly Mosaic Medical), a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, has refreshed their name to better align with the full scope of services they provide.

Mosaic’s Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the organization’s new mission, vision and values.

“In 2020 as we began to prepare to celebrate our 20th anniversary, we took the opportunity to reflect on who we have grown to become, and where we are headed,” said Rod Ray, chair of Mosaic’s Board of Directors. “As Central Oregon has grown, Mosaic has grown right along with it. In fact, we have completely outgrown the ‘medical’ part of our name.”

Originally established in Prineville in 2002 by community members with the intent to provide access to quality care for everyone — regardless of their social, economic or insurance status — Mosaic has now expanded to more than a dozen sites in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville. The organization also operates a Mobile Clinic, which travels around the region serving the unhoused population.

Mosaic services today include not only medical care for all ages, but dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, nutrition, help accessing health insurance and other basic needs plus much more.

“After much research and discussion with our board, staff and community partners the decision was made to change our name to Mosaic Community Health,” said Megan Haase, FNP and Mosaic’s CEO. “As a nonprofit Community Health Center, we feel very aligned with this refreshed name. And we are so happy to keep the Mosaic part of our identity, which represents the diversity of our team and the people we serve.”

Dozens of internal discussions and surveys with staff members from every part of the organization took place during the brand refresh and crafting of the new mission, vision and values.

“Our dedicated volunteer board members — half of whom are patient representatives — spent nearly two years reviewing and finalizing our new mission, vision and values,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Director of Strategy and Development for Mosaic. “After much thought and input we are so proud to share these foundational items with our community.”

Mission

Our mission is to provide trusted quality care, with compassion and support for all.

Vision

Our vision is a healthy and thriving community for everyone.

Values

INCLUSION

Everyone is welcome and we celebrate diversity; we work to end injustice so that everyone has opportunities to thrive.

RESPECT

We care about you; you are seen and heard; we seek to be worthy of your trust.

OPENNESS

We are present and compassionate; we are curious, life-long learners to better serve you.

COLLABORATION

We build and invest in relationships; we create connections with each other, our patients, and our community partners.

INTEGRITY

We are honest, accountable, and transparent; we live our values.

ADVOCACY

We are champions and change-makers; we are relentless in making our community a better place for everyone.

TRANSFORMATION

We pursue excellence through innovation and courageous leadership.

The process of updating the organization’s name throughout all sites across the region will unfold over the course of the next year. The Mosaic website url has been updated to: MosaicCH.org. All previous links/urls will continue to work.

About Mosaic Community Health:

Mosaic Community Health is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of more than a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Community Health provides quality care for all. For more information, please visit MosaicCH.org.