Commute Options urging C.O. K-8 students to take part in International Walk and Roll to School Day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday, October 4th, K-8 students are encouraged to Walk or Roll to school and log their trip to qualify for prizes, as part of International Walk and Roll to School Day, Commute Options says.

Participating students from the top schools (highest number of trips logged) will be entered into the raffle to win prizes (like a new kick scooter!).

Families are encouraged to organize walking & rolling groups, walking school buses, or a bike bus. If they live outside the walk zone, they can try the park and walk or remote drop-off option. With this option, students and families can park a few blocks away from school and walk or bike the short distance to school. Parents/caregivers can also drop students off to walk with other students.

Commute Options says they have more information about the event and route planning on their website at https://www.commuteoptions.org/walkroll/.

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go – employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options.