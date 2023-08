This month's Pay it Forward $500 award from NewsChannel 21, Mid Oregon Credit Union and Dutch Bros goes to the Family Access Network (FAN), which partners with Mid Oregon in its ongoing Supplies 4 Schools drive, helping Central Oregon kids with basic needs, including school supplies,

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.