The Weeknd unwraps a few hints on his Super Bowl halftime show plans

Entertainment

The Weeknd has kept us guessing for months.

With his recent appearances in bandages, sometimes looking bruised and bloodied or appearing to have undergone plastic surgery, the singer has had people scratching their heads as to what it all means.

Now, he is set to be the featured performer for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime performance.

One thing we do know – according to The Weeknd there will be no special or surprise guests.

“I’ve been reading a lot of rumors,” he told the NFL Network Thursday. “There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there’s no special guests, no.”

So, what will we see during his halftime show?

Typically artists go big and bold for the big event.

They also tend keep things under wraps (no pun intended), so as not to spoil any surprises for the viewers.

Speaking of wraps, The Weeknd explained to Variety what those bandages have been all about.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he said.

We’ll see how he shows up Sunday.