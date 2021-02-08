Winona Ryder says it felt ‘surreal’ playing Timothée Chalamet’s mom in Super Bowl ad

Entertainment

In case you missed it, Cadillac aired a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday that was a sequel to “Edward Scissorhands.”

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Edward’s son, Edgar Scissorhands, and Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim, the follow up to the 1990 cult classic features the two navigating life after Edgar inherits his father’s scissorhands. (Edward was played by Johnny Depp.)

Ryder, who currently stars in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” told CNN that she was thrilled to return to the role, because the original movie “holds an incredibly special place in my heart.”

“That time is full of so many great memories. It is a really special movie for me, she says adding that she always loves working with director Tim Burton.

Of Chalamet, Ryder says he ended up being the perfect person for the role.

“It was pretty surreal to have Timothee play my son, Edgar. He just absolutely blew me away,” she said. “He is such a beautiful guy, so talented, so incredibly kind and unique. Really the perfect person to embody that character.”

Ryder added that she found it surprisingly nice to reprise her own role, and especially wanted to take part in the ad because General Motors was promoting an electric car, which, it turns out, finally allows Edgar to drive.