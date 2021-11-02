Hailey Bieber opens up about working through challenge in her relationship with Justin Bieber

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Justin Bieber says he could cry thinking about how his wife Hailey has loved him through the hard times.

During an appearance on on the podcast “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith,” which released Monday, the couple talked about some of rough patches in their relationship.

Hailey Bieber said there was a time when the couple, who got married in 2018 when she was 21 and he was 24 and dated when she was a teen, weren’t even speaking.

“It was actually very sad when we didn’t speak,” Hailey Bieber said. “When we were younger, this is a guy who was telling me to my face ‘I really do think you could be the person that I marry and someone I could really see myself having a family with’ and then I did something that really hurt him, and I think that kind of maybe took that idea out of his mind at that point.”

She didn’t get specific about what she did, other than to say she did “something very immature and stupid.”

The years they spent apart were important, Hailey Bieber said, as they both had experiences they needed to go through.

She pointed out that her parents, actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, had been together since they were 19 and they were her role models for marriage.

Bieber said she leaned on her mother during a time when Justin Bieber was going through a mental health crisis.

“I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,'” the model said. “She was so calm on the phone, and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine, and he’s going to be healthy, and we’re here for you.’ “

“But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision,” she added. “I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

Justin Bieber expressed his gratitude for his wife’s patience and discussed how – despite coming from a family where his parents never married – he’s always dreamed of having a wife and his own family.

That meant he had to work on himself, he said during the podcast.

“I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars,” he said. “I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy.”

The pop singer said consistency has helped their marriage to grow and witnessing that his wife “wasn’t going anywhere,” with her “just continuously showing up every day and being there for me.”

Hailey Bieber said that mindset is mutual.

“Neither of us were going to be the person to say, ‘I quit,'” she said. “Neither of us were going to be the one to walk away from the situation. Because we were just both like, ‘Hey, we chose fight for this, so we’re gonna keep fighting past whatever we need to.'”

