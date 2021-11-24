Andrew Garfield got a surprise message from cast of ‘Cobra Kai’ and his reaction is so pure

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The cast of “Corba Kai” went out of their way to make a superfan of the show feel very special. That superfan just happened to be actor Andrew Garfield.

In a video posted on Wednesday, the “Tick, Tick … Boom” star got a surprise message from cast members from the Netflix series, including Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, leading him to have a full fan moment.

The effort was seemingly put together after Garfield in a previous interview expressed his love for the series, calling it “an obsession.”

The video shows both the cast’s messages and Garfield’s smiling reaction throughout.

“I love you guys,” he says to the screen at one point. “Miyagi-Do for life.”

His joy continues to the end, when he tells the interviewer: “They know I exist…It is Christmas. My body feels like Christmas.”

“Tick, Tick … Boom” is streaming now.

“Cobra Kai” returns for Season 4 on December 31.

