Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land.

Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”

Several best picture nominees are not available for streaming yet, but “Belfast,” “Drive My Car” and “Licorice Pizza” can be viewed via digital rental. The same goes for “Dune” and “King Richard,” which were featured on HBO Max but have since left the platform. “West Side Story” will soon land on Disney+, as noted below.

For those eager to catch up on the major contenders, here’s where you can currently find them:

Netflix

Best picture: “Don’t Look Up,” “The Power of the Dog.”

Best actor and actress: Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”).

Best animated movie: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”

Best international movie: “The Hand of God.”

Amazon

Best actor and actress: Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”).

Hulu

Best picture: “Nightmare Alley.”

Best actress: Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).

Best animated movie: “Flee.”

Best documentary: “Summer of Soul” and “Flee.”

Disney+

Best picture: “West Side Story” (coming March 2).

Best animated movie: “Encanto,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Luca.”

HBO Max

Best picture: “Nightmare Alley.”

Best actress: Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”).

Apple TV+

Best picture: “Coda.”

Best actor: Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

