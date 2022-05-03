Johnny Depp’s attorneys expected to rest their case today

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Johnny Depp’s attorneys are likely to rest their case Tuesday in the actor’s Fairfax, Virginia defamation trial against his former wife, actress Amber Heard.

Depp alleges Heard defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she penned, falsely accusing him of domestic violence. The op-ed does not mention Depp by name. Depp claims the piece has made it difficult for him to find work, and is suing Heard for $50 million dollars. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million dollars.

Following testimony from two witnesses on Tuesday morning, Depp’s side is expected to rest its case and attorneys for Heard are expected to file a motion to strike.

The procedural move, in which Heard’s team would argue she should not found liable, is common in civil cases and is done to preserve appellate rights.

Judge Penny Azcarate could decide to hear arguments on the motion immediately or schedule them for a later time.

If the case moves forward, as is expected, attorneys for Heard will begin presenting their case. Psychologist Dawn Hughes, who testified in trials against Nxivm leader Keith Raniere and singer R. Kelly, is anticipated to be the first witness called for Heard’s defense.

