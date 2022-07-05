Keeping up with Kris Jenner is not easy

By Marianne Garvey

Kris Jenner is a busy lady to say the least.

She wakes up in her silk pajamas sometime around 4 a.m. every day. (5 a.m. would be on the late side, she says). She does Pilates, showers, answers emails and then starts putting out the fires that come with managing multiple moguls who happen to be your children.

She’s quick to remind you — and savvily plug — the various business that make up the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

“You know, the girls have so many different businesses from Kylie Cosmetics to Skims, to Good American, to Kim’s new skincare line and 818 and Poosh — it’s all, you know, always evolving,” she says.

The night prior, she went to a dinner for Kim’s skincare line, SKKN, she says, “which was beautiful.”

Tracking the entrepreneurial efforts of the family, made famous thanks to their E! reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and various spin-offs, isn’t easy these days — and, as a result, neither is keeping up with Jenner.

On this day, she’s even plugging her own partnership with Amazon Glow, a device designed with kids in mind that she says helps her play games and video chat with her many grandchildren.

“I get to have quality time and do things with the grandkids that I can’t do when I can’t see them in person,” she says, adding that it helps with building a “meaningful connection.”

Especially with filming for Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” underway, Jenner admits the days are long and production can be “very, very time consuming.” But, she says, “I’m in love with the show.”

“You do get to experience the sort of business side and the personal side, and then you get to see what each one of us is up to singularly, which I think is important,” she says.

With all the meetings and filming filling her days, Jenner admits to occasionally missing a call or two from her children.

“Decline?” she laughs, asked if she’s ever hit the “ignore” button on a call from one of her brood during business hours. “Well, it depends on the day.”

Grandchildren, however, get the VIP treatment.

“I would never ignore a call from my grandkids. That would probably stop me in my tracks and I wanna deal with whatever they’re up to and get in some Lovey [her grandmother nickname] time,” she said. “I might ignore a call from the kids, but it’s probably 99.9 percent of the time I’ll pick it up.”

She adds: “Sometimes if I’m on a Zoom, it’s a little bit easier to answer via text, you know what I mean? I was in a meeting yesterday and I picked up the phone. I had to walk out of the room a couple times when Kylie called. So, you know, you never know who’s got what going on.”

There’s always something going on in Jenner’s world. In fact, viewers count on it. And they won’t be disappointed by next season of “The Kardashians,” Jenner says, adding that there has already been some “very exciting” moments. Viewers may even get a glimpse of Pete Davidson, who is dating her daughter Kim Kardashian, though Jenner doesn’t confirm nor deny.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m supposed to be sharing with you right now about that,” she laughs. “So, I’m just gonna hold off on that.”

After daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot at the Dolce and Gabbana estate in Portofino, she says she may be open to the idea herself with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

“You know what? I never say never to anything,” she says. “So I don’t know. I’m never gonna close the door, Corey and I have such a great relationship and we’re having so much fun and we’ve been together for a really long time. And we’re having a great time.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.