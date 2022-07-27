Brendan Fraser transforms into a 600 pound man in ‘The Whale’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Brendan Fraser’s latest role involves a major transformation.

The actor is starring in the forthcoming Darren Aronofsky film, “The Whale” in which he plays a 600 pound man.

Production company A24 tweeted a photo of Fraser in the role as a part of an announcement that the movie will be premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

“The Mummy” actor plays a severely obese and reclusive teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter opposite “Stranger Things'” Sadie Sink.

“It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,” Fraser told Unilad of the movie, which is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter. “That’s really all I can tell you.”

The wide release date for the film has not yet been announced.

