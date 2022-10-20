Soul Train Awards 2022: Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead nominations

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

BET announced the host, nominees and premiere date of this year’s “Soul Train Awards” on Thursday.

Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will host the awards show which will be filmed November 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ’til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step,” Cole said in a statement. “It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favorite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead this year’s nominations with seven nods each.

Ari Lennox garnered the second most nominations with six. Lizzo and Chris Brown are tied at five each, followed by Burna Boy, Muni Long and Steve Lacy with four.

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, PJ Morton and Tems each garnered three nominations.

The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 will premiere Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

