Katy Perry explains her eye twitch moment as a ‘party trick’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Katy Perry had been performing during her “Play Las Vegas” residency on Sunday evening, when her eye began to visibly twitch, much like a doll. She tried to fix it as her right eye remained open.

Perry shared a video of the on stage moment on Instagram, writing alongside a video, “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!.”

Telling fans what they can expect, the Grammy-nominated artist continued, “The show’s set list is a fun through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!.”

She continued: “This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm #therealproblemlolhaha.”

People had fun in the comment section, with one replying, “So ur telling me ur not a robot, a real life doll, or in the Illuminati???”

The 2023 leg of the tour kicks off on Feb. 15.

Perry started the residency in December 2021.

