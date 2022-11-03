Ina Garten’s husband sends spicy texts that sometimes ‘go astray’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It sounds like things are still hot in the kitchen with Ina Garten and her husband of more than 50 years.

According to multiple reports, the “Barefoot Contessa” confirmed to Drew Barrymore during an upcoming appearance on the latter’s daytime talk show that her husband Jeffrey sends her “love texts.”

“And sometimes they go astray,” Garten said.

Turns out that Jeffrey, who she’s been married to for 53 years, may not have checked the receiver on those texts.

“My dear friend, who’s also my publicist, he sent a text to her, and he meant it for me, and he said, ‘You’re gonna be delicious tonight,’ and it went to her,” Garten laughingly said. “She was like, ‘Woah.’ She sent back, ‘I don’t think this was meant for me.'”

Her husband makes frequent appearances on her Food Network series, “Barefoot Contessa.” The couple will celebrate their 54th anniversary in December.

