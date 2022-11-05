Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 11:47 AM

Ashton Kutcher — and 50,000 other people — are running the New York City marathon Sunday

<i>Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images</i><br/>Ashton Kutcher is running the New York City Marathon to raise money for Thorn
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher is running the New York City Marathon to raise money for Thorn

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

If you’re running in the New York City Marathon Sunday, watch out — you might just be running alongside actor Ashton Kutcher.

Kutcher, 44, is using the marathon as an opportunity to raise funds for Thorn, the organization he founded alongside Demi Moore in 2012 to combat child sex trafficking, according to his Instagram.

The “That ’70s Show” star has raised over $1 million for the nonprofit as of Saturday, according to a website dedicated to his fundraiser.

Kutcher is part of a team of 100 marathon runners who have pledged to raise funds for Thorn, the website says. The organization focuses on using technology to identify images of child abuse.

“We need your help,” said Kutcher in a video posted to the website. “Every single dollar that we raise is gonna go to building these tools, so that some day, those kids that are out there today, being abused, can have a chance to just be kids.”

Kutcher has also partnered with fitness company Peloton for his ride. He expressed his gratitude to Peloton trainers Becs Gentry and Alex Toussaint for helping him prepare for the 26.2-mile race.

Kutcher, alongside around 50,000 runners, will trot through all five of New York City’s boroughs, starting on Staten Island and finishing in Central Park.

And he isn’t the only celebrity taking part in the marathon. Actress Ellie Kemper, “Bachelor” star Matt James and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber have also reported on their social media that they’re participating in the race.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content