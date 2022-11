By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Awards for a third time, the Academy announced Monday.

Kimmel previously helmed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018. The Oscars have gone without a host in recent years.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12.

This story is developing…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.