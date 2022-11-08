Cher reminds ‘haters’ that she can hold hands with anyone she wants

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Twitter may not be old enough to remember that Cher does what she wants.

The icon, who is 76, was recently photographed holding hands with rapper and music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, in West Hollywood.

People on social media had questions, and Cher had plenty of answers.

The singer responded with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts to a person who tweeted at her to ask, “Is that your new man!?”

Cher responded “Yes” to another person who asked over Twitter if she and Edwards met at Paris Fashion week.

In what turned into a bit of a Q&A, Cher tweeted that Edwards treats her like a queen (using the crown emoji) and that everyone in her family has met him.

Edwards was previously linked to TV personality, podcaster and entrepreneur Amber Rose, with whom he shares a young son, Slash.

Some of Cher’s followers expressed concern given that both Rose and Edwards have spoken publicly about him being unfaithful when they were a couple.

When one of her followers tweeted that Edwards “has a history of cheating” and shared an article about it, Cher responded in a tweet, “BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE.”

“IM IN [heart emoji] NOT BLINDED BY IT,” Cher wrote. “KNOW WHAT I KNOW….SMOKE DOESNT ALWAYS MEAN [fire emoji].”

She also had a word for the naysayers.

“I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…,” Cher tweeted. “Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

